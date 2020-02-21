Maxine Sharon (Ruben) Ripp

January 25, 1931 - February 18, 2020

Maxine Sharon (Ruben) Ripp, 89, peacefully entered the Kingdom of God in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at home, and with her loved ones visiting throughout the evening.

Maxine was born on January 25, 1931 to the late Albert and Ellen (Lindberg) Ruben in Kenosha. She was a lifelong Kenosha resident and graduate of Kenosha High School Class of 49. Maxine met the love of her life, Leonard Joseph Ripp, and they were united in marriage on June 23, 1951 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. Maxine and Leonard had a wonderful life together and enjoyed traveling the country on summer road trips with their children Patti Jo (Wermeling) and Joseph Leonard Ripp. A trip to Europe as a second honeymoon was the high point of their travels. Maxine cherished her family and will be remembered as a loving, kind-hearted, and dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, cousin, aunt, and friend. Cooking casseroles and the weekly Thursday Spaghetti Night will always be remembered with fondness.

Maxine grew up as an evangelical and upon the birth of her children became a member of the First United Methodist Church which she attended for 63 years.

Maxine worked in the medical field most of her life including 28 years at the Kenosha Memorial Hospital as the pathologist's medical transcriptionist until she retired in 2003.

Maxine is survived by her loving son Joseph, of Kenosha, her grandchildren Allison (Alex) Wantoch, Ashlee, Jason, Amanda, Aaron, Austin, and Tatiana, her great grandchildren Nathan, Zachary and James, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy (Ripp) Travers of Florida and her son-in-law John Wermeling.

Maxine is preceded in death by her loving husband Leonard, October 26, 2006, and loving daughter Patti Jo Wermeling, October 7, 2018, as well as all 7 brothers and sisters, Esther, Pearl, Clyde, Robert, Kenneth, June, and Gerald.

Visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church (919 60th St.) on Monday, February 24th, at 10:30 AM until the time of service at 12:30 PM. Interment will be at 3:00 PM at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Maxine's Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net