Maxine Sharon (Ruben) Ripp

  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - John
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-652-8298
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
First United Methodist Church
919 60th St.
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:30 PM
Interment
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Sunset Ridge Memorial Park
Maxine Sharon (Ruben) Ripp

January 25, 1931 - February 18, 2020

Maxine Sharon (Ruben) Ripp, 89, peacefully entered the Kingdom of God in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at home, and with her loved ones visiting throughout the evening.

Visitation will be held at the First United Methodist Church (919 60th St.) on Monday, February 24th, at 10:30 AM until the time of service at 12:30 PM. Interment will be at 3:00 PM at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 23, 2020
