McKenna E. Skarda
2000 - 2020
McKenna Eileen Skarda entered this life on July 28, 2000, to Duane and Gina Skarda in Kenosha, WI. She found her peace on August 13, 2020.

McKenna graduated from Tremper High School in 2018 and went on to pursue nursing at Gateway Technical College. She implemented her unwavering kindness and selflessness as a CNA at Kenosha Hospital.

McKenna's most extraordinary and admirable accomplishments were shown and felt day in and day out, as a loving daughter, sister, cousin, niece, grandchild, and friend. Her radiance was infectious, her soul pure and sweet. McKenna seized every moment and embodied true love and life itself. She never missed an opportunity to travel far and wide, inevitably enriching the lives of those she encountered along the way. Children especially were mesmerized by her love and adored her to no end. She had an adventurous spirit and giving soul. Her strength lifted everyone up and remains admired by all. McKenna's smile and laughter was brighter than the sun, and may that light never fade.

Surviving are her parents, Duane and Gina Skarda, sister Morgan and brother Luke, her grandparents Loyd and Darlene Skarda and Fred and Cathie Carrubba, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, her family encourages donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at donate.nami.org.

Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
