Melanie Lynn Myers

January 28, 1976 - November 27, 2019

Melanie Lynn Myers (nee DeRossi), age 43, of Kenosha, WI peacefully passed away on Wednesday November 27, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born January 28, 1976 in Waukegan, IL and has lived in southeast Wisconsin for the past 20 years. Melanie was a 1994 graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee.

Melanie is preceded in death by her soul mate and husband of 24 years, Mart Myers, (2018). She is survived by her daughter, Krystal (Brandon) Knutson, 24, of Deerfield, WI; her son, Mart Myers II, 23, of Kenosha, WI; granddaughter, Amorett Rose Knutson, age 1; her sisterest friend, Chrissy (Chris) Maklary of Kenosha; and her parents, Linda and Michael DeRossi of Lindenhurst, IL. Melanie will also be missed by her loving in-laws the Myers family, nieces, nephews, and many local and out-of-state friends and relatives.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday December 7th, from 2:00pm-7:00pm at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031. Visit www.gurneesalatafh.com for full length obituary.