Melissa Olsen

1969 - 2019

Melissa Olsen, 50, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Melissa was born on April 30, 1969, in Streator, Ill., the daughter of Clifford and Linda (Richards) Wolosek. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Melissa married Kelly Olsen on June 21, 2018 in Kenosha. She was employed for many years as an assistant cook at her father's restaurant, "Cliff's Boathouse Café" in Racine. She attended Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included bicycling by the lake, camping, cheering for the Brewers, and most of all spending her time with her friends and family.

Survivors include her husband, Kelly Olsen of Kenosha; children, Jacob Litz of Kenosha, Danielle Litz of Kenosha, Amanda (David) Maedke of Racine, Brandon Olsen of Kenosha; parents, Clifford and Linda Wolosek of Kenosha; brothers, Michael (Margaret Reynolds) Richards of Minn., Mark Brunette of Kenosha, Eric Wolosek of Kenosha; and 2 grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday May 14, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10 a.m. untilnoon, with funeral services to follow at noon. Burial Green Ridge Cemetery.

