Melvin J. Neil

Melvin J. Neil, 69, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at HCR Manor Care of Kenosha. Melvin was born on July 4, 1950, in Lakehurst, N.J. to James and Mildred (Hradek) Neil. He graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1968, and he attended UW's Platteville and Stevens Point. Melvin was employed with Johnson Motors and various construction firms throughout the area. He enjoyed working on his car, playing the drums and was a lifelong learner from books.

He was preceded in death by, his parents and his brother Steven Neil.

Melvin is survived by, two brothers, Paul Neil of Kenosha and Thomas Neil of Boulder, Co.; two sisters, Iris (John) Leuck of Kenosha and Diana (Rick Kantola) Altergott of Wadsworth, Ill. as well as many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with Melvin's wishes private family services were held.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff of HCR Manor Care, especially nurse Mary, and to the staff at Hospice Alliance for the wonderful care they gave to Melvin.

