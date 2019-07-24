LEXINGTON- Melvin W. Leake, 89, of Lexington, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Sunday (July 21, 2019) peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home.

Cremation has been accorded, and services will be at a later date. Calvert Johnson and Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, is assisting with arrangements.

Melvin was born April 23, 1930, in Merna, a son to Joseph M. and Mary E. Downs Leake. He married Helen J. Dodson in Arkansas in 1952. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Teresa Winchester, Magdalena, N.M.; Angela Blough, Lemore, Calif.; Tim Leake, Lexington; Stuart Leake, Bloomington; Kristine McKeown, Naperville; Bridget Hayes, Ballwin, Mo.; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Don (Roberta) Leake, Gridley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Mike, Lullis, Raymond, Gus, George, Jerry; and two sisters, Jeanette and Charlotte.

Melvin graduated from Lexington High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked at GTE Telecommunications and was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Lexington, the American Legion and the VFW.