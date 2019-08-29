Kenosha News

Merle Gardiner

Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
Obituary
Merle L. Gardiner

Merle L. Gardiner, 86 years old, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susanne Gardiner; his daughter, Amber (Wim Leydes) Gardiner; and his step-children, Sheila (Donna) Cleveland and Jeffrey "Randy" (Angela) Cleveland.

Funeral Services honoring Merle's life will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in South Bristol Cemetery. A visitation for Merle will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, September 1st edition of the Kenosha News.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Aug. 29, 2019
