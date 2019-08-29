Merle L. Gardiner

Merle L. Gardiner, 86 years old, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susanne Gardiner; his daughter, Amber (Wim Leydes) Gardiner; and his step-children, Sheila (Donna) Cleveland and Jeffrey "Randy" (Angela) Cleveland.

Funeral Services honoring Merle's life will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow in South Bristol Cemetery. A visitation for Merle will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, September 1st edition of the Kenosha News.

