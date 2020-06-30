Merry A. Benedict

1940-2020

Merry Benedict, 80, of Pleasant Prairie passed away peacefully on Friday June 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after battling a long chronic illness.

Merry was born on January 11, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of the late James R. & Leona (Skozich) Woods. She grew up in Wind Lake and enjoyed swimming daily in the summer. As a child, she developed a strong work ethic by sharing a paper route with her siblings. She attended Colonel Hegg Elementary School and graduated from Waterford High School.

Merry met her future husband, Norman, at a dance on New Year's Eve, when she was sixteen. She loved to polka, waltz, and fox trot. For many years she looked forward to their weekly date night of dancing. Norm often said she was the most beautiful girl he ever met and that he soon knew he wanted to marry her. Merry married Norman E. Benedict on August 22, 1959 in Waterford and shared a loving 60+ years together.

She was a devoted homemaker and loving mother and grandmother. She worked as a secretary at Merkt's Cheese Co. for many years. Her hobbies included gardening, canning, sewing, quilting, baking, and cooking, especially for birthdays and holidays. She was an avid Cubs and Packers fan and enjoyed playing Sheepshead with her family. She had a quick wit and good sense of humor. She was not afraid to tackle any project, such as helping her husband shingle the roof of the house they built in Bristol (while pregnant) or reupholstering the car seats of a 1964 Ford station wagon her husband restored.

Survivors include her husband, Norman E. Benedict of Pleasant Prairie; children, Renee (Steven) Lukawski of Whitewater, Leona (Jim) Puhr of Pleasant Prairie, Norman R. Benedict of Kaukauna; sister, Patricia Prawdiczk of Oak Creek; and beloved grandchildren Jeremy, Stephanie, and Elizabeth Lukawski, Jacob and Jenna Puhr, and Kyle Benedict. Merry was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Beverly, & Kathleen, and brothers, Ronald, Donald, and James.

A private memorial service will be held by the family. The family would like to thank the Hospice Alliance.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com