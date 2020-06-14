Merry L. Bartlett

1956 - 2020

Merry L. Bartlett, age 63, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

She was born on November 30, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Lucille (Klass) Treptow.

Merry is survived by her three children, James and Michael Bartlett and Jeremiah Jeffrey, her two grandchildren; her two brothers; her one sister and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Merry was preceded in death, by her brother and two sisters.

Funeral services honoring Merry's life will be held privately.

