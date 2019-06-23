Michael Angel Santiago

1943-2019

Michael A. Santiago, 76 of Kenosha, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Froedtert South – Kenosha Medical Center.

Born in Lares, Puerto Rico, on May 18, 1943, the son of the late Margaro and Carmella Santiago and moved to Kenosha at the age of nine, where he remained a lifelong resident.

On June 18, 1966, he married Elizabeth Heinzman at St. George Catholic Church, and she preceded him in death on October 22, 2014.

Michael enjoyed car shows, train shows, movies, riding his bicycle, and listening to music on his juke box and record player. He worked at Ocean Spray for 30 years, holding several positions. After his retirement in 2005, he also enjoyed going to stores, just to look around.

Survivors include his children, Linda Santiago, Michael Santiago Jr., and Kathy (Brian) Santiago Jones, all of Kenosha; his mother, Angelita Santiago of Kenosha; siblings, Gloria (Tony) Caban, Efrain Santiago, Eddie (Yunko) Santiago, Michelle (Ray) Ynosencio, Alba (George) Larson, Darlene (Juan) Soto, Margie (Aléo) Soto, Raymond (Rachel) Santiago, Sarah Santiago, Gladys Santiago, Steven (Rachel) Santiago, and Raina (Dave); four grandchildren, Sandra, JJ, Crystal, and Kimmy; and one great-grandchild, Jaxson. In addition to his parents and wife, Michael was preceded in death by two siblings, Monsie Santiago and Evalina De Loach.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at Proko Funeral Home. Family and friends may meet for prayers at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday June 27th at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. George Catholic Cemetery.

