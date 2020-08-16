1/1
Michael "Mike" Bobusch
Michael "Mike" Bobusch

November 10, 1975 - August 8, 2020

APPLETON - Michael Patrick Bobusch, an amazing husband, father, son, brother and out of this world friend, passed away tragically at the age of 44 on August 8, 2020.

Mike was born on November 10th, 1975 in Kenosha, WI to Stephen John Bobusch Jr. and Jacqueline Ann Bobusch (Bokmueller). Upon graduating St. Joseph High School in Kenosha, Mike followed his brother Steve to Winona State University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Marketing. Mike moved to Appleton, WI where he began his career in banking, as a loan officer, most recently at American National Bank Fox Cities. In addition to his leadership at the bank, Mike was also a member of the board on the Big Brothers and Big Sisters foundation of East Central WI. In 2004, he met his wife Michelle Kluender (Greenville, WI), the love of his life. After a three-year courtship, they were united in marriage on September 21, 2007. They proceeded to have two beautiful girls, Riley Marie (12), and Blake Adeline (8). His other two children are his dogs, Gus the Bus and Roscoe. Mike was a very active person. "Do More" was his phrase. He loved to play sports, hunt, hike and be outdoors. But his real passion in life was racing bikes. It all began at the Washington Park Velodrome at the age of 11, where he excelled in his age group both locally and with trips to the National Championships in Trexlertown, Pa. He biked all over the United States. Some of his favorite trails are in Breckinridge, CO, the Reforestation Camp in Suamico, WI (Wednesday night rides with the guys), and CAMBA trails in Cable, WI.

The Green Bay cycling community became a second family to him, via his affiliation with the Broken Spoke Racing Team. He and his friends spent any free moment they could muster traveling and riding in any place that seemed like a good time. In the last few years, Mike and family made their dream come true with building a cabin on Lake Namakagon, in Cable, WI, right next to thousands of miles of mountain bike trails and gravel roads. Mike was a genuine person with an infectious personality; he always made friends quickly and led from the front. There was never a dull moment when Mike was present, and he certainly got everything he could out of life in his short time, on this planet.

Mike is survived by his wife Michelle and 2 children, Riley (12) and Blake (8). He is further survived by his mother Jacqueline Bobusch (Kenosha, WI); mother-in- law LouAnn Kluender (Little Chute, WI); two siblings, Kristen (Jonathon)Dorman (Thiensville, WI), and Stephen (Mollee) Bobusch (Bloomington, MN); two nieces Ellie and Lucie Dorman, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and a whole lot of friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Stephen Bobusch; father-in-law John Kluender; Grandparents.

Services were held Saturday August 15th at the Valley Funeral Home at 2211 Richmond St., Appleton, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will be sent to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of East Central WI, 1331 American Drive, Neenah WI 54956, the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (https://www.cambatrails.org/support/donate/) or a memorial fund has been established to provide educational support for Mike's children at American National Bank Fox Cities, 2200 N. Richmond St., Appleton, WI 54911.



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
11:30 - 02:15 PM
Valley Funeral Home
AUG
15
Service
02:30 PM
Valley Funeral Home
AUG
15
Service
02:30 PM
Valley Funeral Home Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
August 15, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cheryl Simonson
Family
August 15, 2020
Chris and I were so sorry to hear about Mike's death. We hope that the wonderful memories you all have are helping you get through this difficult time. Mike sounds like such a wonderful person and it's apparent that he brought so much joy to so many. Wish you all strength and peace.
Chris and Heather Iverson (Friends of Steve and Mollee)
Chris and Heather Iverson
Friend
August 15, 2020
Michael was such a kind soul, my heart grieves for Michelle and his children, Seve, the Bobusch Family, the crew, and all those that were lucky enough to have gotten to know him. Deepest condolences.
Alison Betts
Friend
August 14, 2020
Michelle and girls - forever in my prayers
Riley - hugs, hugs, hugs
Paul Maronek
Teacher
August 14, 2020
Michelle, my son Adam is one of Mike's friends from WSU. I got to know Mike when they were rascally sidekicks in the Twin Cities in the late 90's. I was at Adam's apartment a few times when Mike stopped in and their banter always kept me entertained. Mike's move to WI was a big loss for Adam, and I wondered how he would adapt to the change in his social life! I have had many thoughts of Mike, you and your daughters since I heard about your tragic loss. There are no adequate words but please know that we are praying for you, Riley , Blake and all of Mike's family. May memories of happy times bring you comfort.
Charlene Bestel
Acquaintance
August 14, 2020
Dear Michelle, so sorry to hear of your loss. My deepest sympathies. I am working in CA, so unable to make it to the service.
Jo Dercks
Coworker
August 14, 2020
I met Slick when I owned the bike shop in Winona and he was attending school at WSU with his brother. That group of "kids" that worked for me, and all their friends became a group of lifelong friends to me and my family. Today there is a hole in my heart and in that group of friends that cannot be filled. He will be sorely missed but often remembered for the outstanding person, brother, father, husband, friend that he was. G.
Greg Gall
Friend
August 13, 2020
May this candle burn in remembrance of your beloved husband.
Stephanie Garlock
August 12, 2020
Way back in 2004 Mike helped me with my first mortgage and he was just the nicest guy you could ever meet.

I'm glad our lives crossed paths and God Bless your family and friends that cherished you so much.
Todd Bethe
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
Dear Michelle and Girls,
A few years ago when I refinanced my home, I met Mike. He was kind and most helpful. I remember most how he shared about his life with you and the girls and the love he transmitted in the conversation. I was so happy our paths had a chance to cross in this life. I am praying that God walks with you and gives you the strength you will need to continue to be there for your daughters. God's Blessings to you always... Gail Swenson
Gail Swenson
August 12, 2020
Sympathies to Michelle and the rest of the family. Michael was a great help to mom after dad passed and we needed to change some things financially for her. Although our own paths haven't crossed since high school, I wanted to let you know that we are praying for you in these difficult times. Remember friends and family are always near to help you, you just have to ask. God's blessings to all.

Love, Jason & Kara Krull (Swenson) and Family
Kara Krull
Classmate
August 12, 2020
Michelle, Riley & Blake,
May the special memories that you all have with Mike help you to get through this hard time. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Am glad to have had him as member of my Family
MARY BANDT
August 11, 2020
Michelle and girls - May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Many prayers with you all, I am so sorry for your loss.
Jenna Soter
Coworker
August 11, 2020
Riley, I am so sorry. You and your family are in my thoughts. No matter where he is, he’ll always be watching over you. Hugs to you sweet Riley.
Mrs. Kolakowski
Sara Kolakowski
Teacher
August 11, 2020
Michelle and girls. I am so so sorry to hear of this news. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time.
Aleigh Whitehead
Friend
August 11, 2020
Mike you were a friend to so many of you co-workers in Oshkosh, you were and will remain a part of the Choice Bank family. I am heart broken over your loss to your family and friends. Michelle, Lynne and I are so sad at the loss of Mike. I know you and Mike have a great circle of friends, if you need any thing please contact me. Our hearts are with you and the girls. Stan and Lynne
Stan Leedle
Friend
August 11, 2020
Michael you were a gift to the world, you touched countless lives. Your legacy will be carried on by your daughters. I’m heartbroken for your family and friends.
Kathleen Fischer
Friend
