Michael "Mike" Bobusch

November 10, 1975 - August 8, 2020

APPLETON - Michael Patrick Bobusch, an amazing husband, father, son, brother and out of this world friend, passed away tragically at the age of 44 on August 8, 2020.

Mike was born on November 10th, 1975 in Kenosha, WI to Stephen John Bobusch Jr. and Jacqueline Ann Bobusch (Bokmueller). Upon graduating St. Joseph High School in Kenosha, Mike followed his brother Steve to Winona State University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Marketing. Mike moved to Appleton, WI where he began his career in banking, as a loan officer, most recently at American National Bank Fox Cities. In addition to his leadership at the bank, Mike was also a member of the board on the Big Brothers and Big Sisters foundation of East Central WI. In 2004, he met his wife Michelle Kluender (Greenville, WI), the love of his life. After a three-year courtship, they were united in marriage on September 21, 2007. They proceeded to have two beautiful girls, Riley Marie (12), and Blake Adeline (8). His other two children are his dogs, Gus the Bus and Roscoe. Mike was a very active person. "Do More" was his phrase. He loved to play sports, hunt, hike and be outdoors. But his real passion in life was racing bikes. It all began at the Washington Park Velodrome at the age of 11, where he excelled in his age group both locally and with trips to the National Championships in Trexlertown, Pa. He biked all over the United States. Some of his favorite trails are in Breckinridge, CO, the Reforestation Camp in Suamico, WI (Wednesday night rides with the guys), and CAMBA trails in Cable, WI.

The Green Bay cycling community became a second family to him, via his affiliation with the Broken Spoke Racing Team. He and his friends spent any free moment they could muster traveling and riding in any place that seemed like a good time. In the last few years, Mike and family made their dream come true with building a cabin on Lake Namakagon, in Cable, WI, right next to thousands of miles of mountain bike trails and gravel roads. Mike was a genuine person with an infectious personality; he always made friends quickly and led from the front. There was never a dull moment when Mike was present, and he certainly got everything he could out of life in his short time, on this planet.

Mike is survived by his wife Michelle and 2 children, Riley (12) and Blake (8). He is further survived by his mother Jacqueline Bobusch (Kenosha, WI); mother-in- law LouAnn Kluender (Little Chute, WI); two siblings, Kristen (Jonathon)Dorman (Thiensville, WI), and Stephen (Mollee) Bobusch (Bloomington, MN); two nieces Ellie and Lucie Dorman, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and a whole lot of friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Stephen Bobusch; father-in-law John Kluender; Grandparents.

Services were held Saturday August 15th at the Valley Funeral Home at 2211 Richmond St., Appleton, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will be sent to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of East Central WI, 1331 American Drive, Neenah WI 54956, the Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (https://www.cambatrails.org/support/donate/) or a memorial fund has been established to provide educational support for Mike's children at American National Bank Fox Cities, 2200 N. Richmond St., Appleton, WI 54911.