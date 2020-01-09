Michael D. Pfeiffer

1949-2020

Michael D. Pfeiffer, 70 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center.

He was born February 14, 1949 in Kenosha, the son of the late Donald and Madeline (Northway) Pfeiffer.

Survivors include his son, Jon Pfeiffer; brother, Bob Pfeiffer; and former spouse, Joyce Pfeiffer; Michael is further survived by many friends.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, James Pfeiffer.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, January 10 at Proko Funeral Home from 10:00am until the time of the service at 11:00am. Interment will be private.

