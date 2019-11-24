Michael David Hommes Sr.

1967 – 2019

Michael Hommes, 52, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday November 19, 2019.

Michael was born October 12,1967 in Oakland, CA, the son of David & Geraldine (Hillerud) Hommes

He was educated in the schools of Waukegan, IL. His hobbies included watching TV, gaming, collecting antiques, and spending time with family & friends.

Survivors include his children, Zachery (Lacey) Hommes of CA, Michael D. Hommes of Kenosha, father, David (Linda) Hommes of MN, mother, Geraldine Hommes of Waukegan, brother, Brett Hommes of Racine, sister, Dawn Clark of IL, and two grandchildren.

Michael was proceeded in death by his stepdaughter, Lashe Zalar.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4:00PM-6:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 6:00PM. In lieu of flower memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated. Please visit www.kenosha-funeral-services.com for full obituary.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com