Michael Earl Neumann Jr.

1965-2019

Michael Earl Neumann Jr, 53, of Kenosha, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI.

He was born on December 21, 1965, in Pennsylvania, the son of Michael and Virginia Neumann.

After high school Michael enlisted the U.S. Navy and proudly served over 20 years as a Seabee, retiring with an honorable discharge as a Master Chief.

He married Sharon Weiner on January 19, 2002 at Great Lakes Naval Station.

Michael loved the Philadelphia Eagles, cross-fit workouts, and playing ball with his German Shepherd, Bear. He had a big personality, was always the life of the party and enjoyed living life to the fullest.

In addition to his wife Sharon, Michael is survived by his children, Joseph Neumann and Caitlin Neumann; a grandson Kaiden Neumann; brothers Christopher Neumann and Robert (Anna) Neumann; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Proko Funeral Home, Kenosha, WI. Funeral services will commence at 2:00 p.m. Saturday with full military honors to follow.

