Michael J. Duczak

Michael J. Duczak, Sr., age 69 of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 27, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Susan M. Duczak; his children, Michael (Jennifer) Duczak, Jr., Jeffrey (Samantha) Duczak and Jennifer Duczak; his six grandchildren, Adrian, Cody and Austin Duczak, Maggie and Violet Duczak and Manda Weber; his siblings, Richard Duczak, Roseann (Ron) Ellis, Ellen (Tom) Bothe, Raymond (Kim) Duczak and Robert (Karen) Duczak; his mother-in-law, Ramona White, and brothers and sisters in-law, James "Skip" (Lynn) White, Kelly (Cathy) White and Thomas (Lory) White, Kathy (Steve) Cohen, Mary Filippello, Patti (Mike) Peterson and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services honoring Michael's life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Michael will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the Wisconsin Veterans Home Deli, 21425 Spring Street (Maurer Hall) Union Grove, WI 53182 would be appreciated.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, February 2, 2020 edition of the Kenosha News.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com