Michael J. Gapko

September 28, 1955 - December 20, 2019

Michael J. Gapko, 64 years old of Merrill, WI, formerly of Kenosha, WI passed away Friday December 20, 2019. He was born September 28, 1955 in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Matthias and Marie (neé Jensen) Gapko, settling in Merrill in 2003. On June 16, 1979 he married Mary E. Schroeder in Kenosha, WI and she preceded him in death on August 21, 2014. Before his retirement, Michael had worked as a Machinist for many years at Tri Clover, Kenosha, WI and was a proud member of UAW Local # 34. He enjoyed: riding motorcycles, playing the guitar and singing which included performing in local bands and woodworking.

Survivors include: a son Luke (Jaclyn) Gapko of Silver Lake, WI; two grandchildren: Trinity and Ally; his daughter of the heart: Tanya (Gene) Guillaume of Racine, WI; her children: Savannah and Mason; siblings: Jean (Darrell) Kreuser, Barbara (Dave) Koleske, Judy (Dave) Lang, Steven, (Eleanor) Gapko, and Cris (Debbie) Gapko; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Michael was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held from 12 Noon until 4PM Saturday January 18, 2020 at the Silver Lake American Legion, 307 N. Cogswell Dr. Silver Lake, WI 53170. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Michael at www.strangfh.com.