Michael Kemen

1962-2020

Michael Kemen, 57 years old of Kenosha passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Froedtert South - Kenosha Hospital.

He was born September 25, 1962, in Kenosha, the son of Eugene and Catherine (Spallato) Kemen and remained a lifelong resident.

Mike attended St. Mark Catholic School, Lincoln Middle School, and Reuther Central High School. He worked for various restaurants in the area as a cook, most recently, Choo Choo Charlie's.

Survivors include his mother, Catherine Kemen of Kenosha; siblings, Kevin (Michelle) Kemen of Lambertville, MI, Irene (Thomas) Gram of Kenosha, and Catherine (John) Ash of New Berlin, WI; his former wife Elizabeth Kemen; and is further survived by several nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Kemen in 2010.

Funeral services and interment for Mike will be private.

