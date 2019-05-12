Michael L. "Senior" Kozak

1953 - 2019

Michael L. "Senior" Kozak, 66, of Kenosha passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 3, 2019.

He was born on Feb. 16, 1953, in Kenosha to John and Elaine (Kauer) Kozak. Michael attended Mary D. Bradford High School and later married Michelle Moeller on Dec. 29, 1972 in Kenosha. Following in the footsteps of his grandfather and father he was a third generation employee at Frank L. Wells Company. There he was a machinist, a foreman, and a senior project engineer.

At home he was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Although he loved making salsa from his abundance of tomatoes he grew every year, he found his most joy when fixing things.

As a craftsman he had a passion for perfection and demonstrated that in everything he touched with his hands. Michael was generous with his time and never passed up an opportunity to put his technical skills to work by helping those in need. He was a one of a kind handyman who took great pride in his work and his belongings he had surrounding him.

Senior will always be remembered for his blue jeans, slippers, and no shirt look he sported while watering his grass and talking with his neighbors. Warm weather was in his heart and a nice tan was always on his skin.

He was preceded in death by, his mother, Elaine and his wife, Michelle.

Michael is survived by, his father, John (Pat) Kozak; two sons, Michael and Dr. Bryon (Rebecca) Kozak; his daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Herro; six grandchildren, Tyler, Austin and Myles Herro and Camryn, Dylan and Mia Kozak; two brothers, Lawrence and Kenneth Kozak; his mother-in-law, Alice Moeller; a brother-in-law, Jim (Gay) Moeller; his sister-in-law, Vicki Richards as well as nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A memorial service for Michael will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Kemper Center (6501 – 3rd Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held on Friday at the Kemper Center from 4 p.m. until the time of service

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667