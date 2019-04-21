Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lindstrom. View Sign

Michael Lindstrom



1975 - 2019







A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 12 noon at the Dells Delton United Methodist Church, 320 Unity Drive, Wisconsin Dells, with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held at Dells Delton United Methodist Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon.



Details for a service in the Kenosha area will follow.



Michael was born Jan. 12, 1975, in Waukegan, Ill., the son of Michael and Jeanine (Raith) Lindstrom. He had worked in the Dells area as a truck driver for Royal Excavating. Michael loved to go camping, play golf, watch Nascar racing and support the Minnesota Vikings. (For the people attending the service, please wear something purple for Mike's Vikes.)



Mike is survived by his fiancé, Tracy Volkey and her children, Tyler and Karly; mother, Jeanine (Randy-"Bonus Dad") Le Claire of Kenosha; brother, Jeffrey of Tucson, Arizona; sister, Lacy (R.J.) Dusak of Kenosha; nieces, Claire and Nora Dusak; aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friends, Frank Thill, David Volkey and Cheri Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his father.



