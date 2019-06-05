Michael Louis Bjorn

Michael Louis Bjorn, 72, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Froedtert South-Kenosha Medical Center Campus.

Born in Kenosha on Nov. 14, 1946, he was the son of Louis and Elsie (Hill) Bjorn. He served in the United States Army from July 1, 1966, until his honorable discharge on July 1, 1969.

On July 17, 1976, he married Judith Marie Crow in Kenosha.

Mike started his working career at Manny's Music as a young teen. Manny Mitka was Mike's mentor and gave him drum lessons, while Mike provided janitorial services in lieu of a paycheck. Mike later went on to work at Crystal's Menswear and Mader's Men's Shop before starting his own business, Mike Bjorn's Fine Clothing & Museum in Kenosha, that he owned and operated for the last 38 years. Mike's son, Brett, and wife, Judy, had been managing the store with Mike, and will continue the business well into the future.

Mike grew up in the Kenosha Schools music program, which was a big influence in his young life. He played in the school bands starting in grade school through high school. His love for music continued after high school while playing in different bands, with the longest running being "Bjorn & White." He also was an art teacher at St. Joseph's High School.

He enjoyed gardening, museums, and history, especially relating to ships and dirigibles. He loved traveling with his beautiful bride, often spending a Sunday afternoon in the summer out riding in their convertible on county roads. Mike will be remembered for his bigger than life personality, and his role as "Mayor of Downtown."

Survivors include his wife, Judy Bjorn of Kenosha; a son, Brett (Bridget) Bjorn of Somers; a daughter, Courtney (Ryan Albert) Bjorn of Kenosha; and two beautiful granddaughters, Emery and Evelyn.

He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ashley Lynn Bjorn, brother, Richard Bjorn, and his parents.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9th, at Proko Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, we know Mike would be thrilled to have donations made to the Manny Mitka Scholarship Fund. Please contact Kenosha Community Foundation at 262-654-2412 for details on how to donate.

