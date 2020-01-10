Rabbi Michael M. Remson

February 14, 1944 - January 8, 2020

Rabbi Michael M. Remson, 75, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on February 14, 1944 to the late Louis H. and Yetta (Davidoff) Remson in Buffalo, NY.

Michael was educated in the schools of Buffalo. He received several degrees from different colleges and was an ordained Rabbi.

Michael married Susan Kotick on June 22, 1969 in Buffalo, NY and recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Michael was a member of Beth Hillel Temple. He was on the local transportation board, a member of the Senior Center, volunteered at the Shalom Center, was very active in interfaith activities and was a Past President of CUSH.

Michael is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Aviva (Dan) Zupancic of Riverside, IL, his son Benjamin Remson of Kenosha and his granddaughters Lorelei and Margot.

He is preceded in death by his brothers Jerry and Arnold.

Funeral Services for Rabbi will be held Friday, (TODAY) at 11:00 a.m. at Beth Hillel Temple (6050 – 8th Ave.). Interment will follow at B'nai Zedek Cemetery.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Rabbi Remson's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net