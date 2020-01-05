Michael "Mike" A. Vega

Feb. 11, 1969 - Dec. 26, 2019

Michael "Mike" A. Vega, 50, of Somers, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Aurora St. Luke's in Milwaukee.

He was born on February 11, 1969 to the late Hilda E. Vazquez and Sergio M. Vega in Chicago. He was educated in the schools of Chicago.

Mike worked as an operations manager for many years.

On September 6, 2015 he married Michelle Lambert in Kenosha.

Mike was a member of First United Methodist Church and played in the handbell choir.

Mike enjoyed playing handbells, watching the Chicago Bears on TV, an avid Chicago Cubs fan, watching his son David play soccer, getting together with family and friends to watch NASCAR and camping.

Mike is survived by his wife Michelle, his son David Lambert, his brothers Gary I. (Debra) Vega of Kenosha and Kenneth M. (Carol) Vega of Arlington Heights, IL and his nieces and nephews Kendall Vega, Maddison Vega, Michael Robert Villarreal, Jamie Lee Villarreal, Mitchell Roppel and Eilean Roppel.

He is preceded in death by his sister Selena E. Vega.

A Celebration of Life for Mike will be held on Friday, January 10th at 5:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church (919 – 60th St.). Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church.

