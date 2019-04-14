Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Morse.

Michael K. Morse

1974 - 2019

Michael Morse, 44, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 10, 2019, at the Bay at Sheridan surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born on April 13, 1974, in Highland Park, Ill., the son of the late William and Linda (Maloney) Morse. He was educated in the schools of Round Lake, Ill., graduating from Round Lake H.S. He was married to Jennifer Morse; they later divorced. Michael was employed at Rust-o-Leum in Shipping and Receiving, and prior to that worked at Brunswick and Lyons and Ryan Ford. His hobbies included watching NASCAR, cheering for the Bears, Brewers, and Badgers, putting together model cars, and spending time with his pets, Mitzy, Scooter, Snickers, and Sarah. Michael was a kind and gentle-hearted man and will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include a son, Keenan Morse; life partner, Lisa Johnson, and her children, Tina (Robert) Williams, Tony (Jen) McKay, Matthew (Gabrielle) Johnson; his uncle, Dan Sakora; step-brothers, Michael and George Racz; step-sister, Christy (Scott) Johnson; and Lisa's grandchildren, Mackenzie, Magdalen, Sarah, Troy, and Damon. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ted and Clay Morse.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday April 17, 2019, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 6:30 p.m until 8:30 p.m., with memorial services to follow at 8:30 p.m.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943