Michael R. Cruz
1965 - 2020
Michael R. Cruz

Jan. 11, 1965 - Aug. 29, 2020

Michael R. Cruz, 55, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee.

He was born on January 11, 1965 in Chicago, IL. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. He was a star running back at St. George Catholic School. He attended Mary D. Bradford High School.

Michael married Suzanne Belding on June 22, 1996 in Tennessee.

Michael worked as a CNC for Grove Gear in Union Grove for many years.

Michael enjoyed playing softball, loved Elvis and The Rock, karaoke, driving his Camaro "hot wheels edition ". Michael was an avid sports fan, he loved the Bears, White Sox, Blackhawks and the Bulls. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandkids and his family. Michael was loved by all and will be deeply missed.

Michael is survived by his wife Suzanne, his children Angela Seitz, Michael B. Cruz, Joseph (Ashley) Karls, Veronica Cruz, Vincent Cruz, Rick Karls and Timmy Karls, his parents Johnny and Dee Nunnery, nine grandchildren, his sisters Lisa Schroeder and Tracy (Craig) Coughlin, his brother Matthew (Janine) Nunnery, and the mother of his four children Cathy Clements.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother Ola Click, his mother-in-law Betty Kreuser and his loyal and faithful dog Shadow.

Private Family Services will be held and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

2 Timothy 4:7-8

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 6, 2020.
