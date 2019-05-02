Michael S. Schultz, Jr.

1988 - 2019

Michael S. Schultz, Jr., 30, of Watertown, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, April 24 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.



Michael was born on June 2, 1988 in Fort Campbell Ky. the son of Michael Schultz and Tracey Paul. He was a resident of Bethesda Lutheran Communities of 22 years. He was deeply loved by his parents and caretakers and they will miss him dearly.



He is survived by: His father, Michael (Heidi) Schultz; his mother Tracey (Kenneth) Paul; two siblings, Matthew (Crystal) Schultz, and Brittany (Brett) Bernhardt; and his grandparents, Pat (Dennis) Schultz, William (Joyce) Schmidt, and Patricia Grissom. Michael is also survived by a number of aunts, uncles, other relatives and loved ones.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of Bethesda Lutheran Communities and the staff of Watertown Regional Medical Center for the loving care they provided Michael.





A Memorial Service to honor Michael's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Chapel at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, Wis., 53144.



