Michael C. Serpe

1945 - 2019

Michael C. Serpe, 74, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in North Chicago, IL.

Born in Kenosha, on April 17, 1945, he was the son of John and Francesca (DeRose) Serpe. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

Michael enlisted in the US Army. After his honorable discharge, he was employed at Peter Pirsch where he assembled firetrucks for 25 years. Later he worked at Pneumatic Tech for 6 years and retired at age 62.

He married Linda Kreft at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. In July they would have celebrated 50 years together.

Michael enjoyed duck and turkey hunting, ice fishing, vegetable gardening, canning hot peppers, spending time with his family, and having a beer in his garage.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Serpe; his four children, Joseph (Jessica) Serpe, Christina (Keith) Kexel, Diana (Nathan) Wheelock, and Michael (Brooke) Serpe; seven grandchildren, Vincent, Ashly, Michael, Lillian, Noah, Matthew, and Katelynn; two great-grandchildren, Bentley and Brayden; a sister, Roselynn Serpe; and a brother, John (Tina) Serpe. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, at Journey Church, 10700 75th street, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. with full military honors. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

