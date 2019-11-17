Michelle E. Davis

Michelle E. Davis, 51, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Froedtert So. St. Catherine's Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life for Michelle will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

