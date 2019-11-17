Kenosha News

Michelle E. Davis

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
Michelle E. Davis

Michelle E. Davis, 51, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Froedtert So. St. Catherine's Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life for Michelle will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Nov. 17, 2019
