Michelle L. Van Vleet

1963 - 2019

Michelle L. Van Vleet, 55, of Kenosha, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Born in Vincennes, Ind. on Nov. 16, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Sharon G. (Stevenson) Van Vleet. Michelle and her family moved to Kenosha in 1965. She attended local schools and was a graduate of Tremper High School. She continued her education and received her Associates Degree in Nursing from Gateway Technical College.

Michelle was employed as a nurse for 27 years with United Hospital Systems – Kenosha Hospital Campus. She aspired to work in the medical field helping others. She was a member of the American Nurses Association. Due to poor health, she retired from her position in 2017.

She liked to learn, read, and enjoyed the anticipation of completing crossword puzzles. Michelle was an exceptional cook and she loved making and sharing family dinners of fried pork chops and chicken. She received her most enjoyment from her family, especially her grandchildren.

Michelle will always be remembered by her daughter, Nicole (Taylor) Santelli; her grandchildren, Knox and Henley; her siblings, Michael Van Vleet, Lori (Michael) Johnson and Herschel "Buddy" Devine; her nephews, Jacob and Michael James; her nieces, Cassandra, Danielle and Amanda; and several great nephews and great nieces.

A Memorial Service honoring Michelle's life will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 5 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Zeihen and Dr. Bloom and their staffs for the exceptional care they provided to Michelle

.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101