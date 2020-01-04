Miguel (Mike) Alexander Mercado

It is with great sadness, sprinkled with joy, that we inform that our brother, Miguel (Mike) Alexander Mercado, 38, of Kenosha, WI, is in the arms of His Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, having left this temporary home on Sunday, December 29th, 2019.

He is survived by his son, Ignasio Miguel Mercado, daughter, Nadiya Rose Mercado, his parents, Miguel A. and Josie Mercado, his five siblings, David, Marjorie, Grace, Linda, and Mona, and other loving family and dear friends.

Mike was a very unique and special person to each of us. He loved with everything he had and that sometimes brought sorrow.

Though his life was cut so short, every one of those who loved him had their own personal relationship with him, which makes it more sad to say goodbye, so we invite you to come say goodbye with us on Sunday, January 5th, 2020. Viewing between 12 - 2pm and Service and Memories to follow at 2:15pm. Be still and know that I am God. Psalm 46:10