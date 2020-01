Miguel (Mike) Alexander Mercado

It is with great sadness, sprinkled with joy, that we inform that our brother, Miguel (Mike) Alexander Mercado, 38, of Kenosha, WI, is in the arms of His Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, having left this temporary home on Sunday, December 29th, 2019.

We invite you to come say goodbye with us on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 at the Bruch Funeral Home, 3503 Roosevelt Rd, Kenosha. Viewing between 12 - 2pm and Service and Memories to follow at 2:15pm.