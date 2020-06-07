Mildred J. Kliebenstein
1925 - 2020
Mildred J. Kliebenstein

1925-2020

Mildred Kliebenstein, 94, of Kenosha passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Mildred was born on October 26, 1925 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late William & Margaret (Gruber) Stern. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Mildred married Lloyd Kliebenstein on February 7, 1948 in Kenosha. She was employed as a sales manager for Stanley Home Products for 30 years. She was a longtime member of St. George/St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Her hobbies included gardening, traveling, knitting, and watching NASCAR. She loved puzzles & word searches, but most of all spending time with her family & friends.

Survivors include her daughters, JoAnn Kliebenstein of Kenosha, Lynne (Steven) Bourelle of Racine; sisters, Margaret Crowley of Kenosha, Vera Lawson of FL, and Cecelia Perrigo of Kenosha. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, son, Charles, sister, Janet Bose, brothers, Raymond, Richard, Roy, and William Stern.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 9:00AM-10:15AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial St. George Cemetery.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
JUN
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
June 6, 2020
William R. Stern
Family
