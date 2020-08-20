1/2
Mildred P. Miller
1932 - 2020
Mildred "Polly" Pauline Miller, 87, passed away at home in Chugiak surrounded by family on August 16, 2020. Polly was born on September 30, 1932 to the late Herbert Paul Clark and Jessie Pearl Randolph in Sweetwater, Missouri.

In 1953, at a wedding, she met her future husband Nelson Miller and they married two weeks later on May 26, 1953. Polly was a military wife living in numerous stations including overseas in Morocco. She then lived in Wisconsin for 30 years before making her journey to Alaska in 2007, where she became a resident at Casa del Norte in Chugiak. Polly was a teacher for 20 years in Kenosha Wisconsin before retiring to care for her husband and her parents.

Polly's life was all about caring for her cats, church service, collecting people she found to be interesting, and playing with her great-great-grandson. She was greatly loved, respected, and instilled a healthy fear of God in all who knew her. She loved life, her cats, her family, and felt blessed to be living in Alaska.

Polly is preceded in death by her husband Nelson Miller; parents Herbert Clark and Jessie Randolph; sister Nadine Resh; and brother Herbert Clark Jr. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Volden; granddaughters Jacklyn Volden, Jessie Lommel; grandson David Lommel; great-granddaughters Tru'Lee Volden, Millie Lommel, Lucy Lommel, Eliza Lommel; great-grandson Vito Wilcher; great great-grandson Grayson Volden-Jewell; sister Carol Blackburn and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who all became her family.

A burial will be at Sunset Ridge next to her husband in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The family request any donations to go to local animal shelters.



Published in Kenosha News from Aug. 20 to Sep. 1, 2020.
