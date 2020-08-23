Mildred Weber

1925 - 2020

Mildred Weber, 95 years old of Kenosha, WI, peacefully passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at The Manor of Kenosha.

She was born August 6, 1925, in Milladore, WI, the daughter of the late Frank and Katie (Altman) Ashbeck and moved to Milwaukee at age 19 to find work. On August 28, 1945, she married Reuben Weber and built a vital and loving life together in Kenosha. Reuben died in January, 1966. In March of 1969, Mildred married Clifford Lang and they later divorced. In 1994, she met and later became the fiancée of Leonard Susalla. They shared a loving partnership for 14 years, until his death in 2008. Mildred was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Parish, Paris, WI.

Known to her friends as Millie, as a young mother she was vivacious and outgoing. She took great pride in her home, keeping it beautifully decorated and tidy. Millie was always ready for fun and adventure with family and friends, whether a spirited game of cards, putting on a party, or even driving a motorcycle in her 50's. She was a talented dancer who could dance to nearly any type of music with any dance partner. Millie enjoyed bowling in leagues with her friends and once appeared on the television program Bowling for Dollars. Her desire to care for others led to a career as a certified nursing assistant at Kenosha Hospital and in-home health care. Her patients loved her. Above all she cherished being a mother, providing and caring for her family. Millie was generous to a fault and was always looking to help those in need whether family, friend, or stranger.

Survivors include her children, Carol (Les Amack) Sinclair of Madison, Richard (Patti) Weber of Kenosha, Ronald (Diane) Weber of Weyerhaeuser, Rosann Weber of Sturtevant, and Brenda Lang (Mike Jankowski) of Mundelein, IL; two daughters-in-law, Gayle Weber, and Beverly Weber; two grandchildren, Stacey Foster and Gary (Stephanie) Weber, Jr.; and six great-grandchildren, Jacob, Maddie, Lily, Manda, Jax, and Lucas.

In addition to her parents, and first husband, Reuben, Mildred was preceded in death by her fiancée, Leonard Susalla; sons, Gary Weber and James Weber; and eleven siblings.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at Proko Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Parish, 1501 172nd Avenue, Union Grove, WI. Interment immediately follows in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, in her memory.

