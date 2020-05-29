Miles R. Bengston Racine, WI - Miles R. Bengston, age 60 of passed away at St. Luke's Aurora on Memorial Day Monday May 25, 2020. Dear husband of Mary (nee:Buchek), loving father of Ben (Amanda) Bengston, Andrea (Matthew Lucas) Bengston, and Amber (Jared Luell) Bengston. Services will be provided by Drager -Langendorf see their website for a full obituary. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY William J. Althaus, Associate (corner of KR & Meachem Road) 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Kenosha News on May 29, 2020.