Milo M. Koch

Milo M. Koch, 85, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully Monday,

September 30, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie,

Wis., surrounded by his family.

He was born May 9, 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of the late Milo and Hortense (neé Morrison), living in Lake County, Ill. for most of his life before settling in Kenosha, Wis. in 2004.

Milo proudly served in the US Army. Before his retirement in 2009, Milo had worked as

a Master Carpenter and had owned and operated A-Trim for many years.

He was a member of the Lake County Veteran's Corvette Club, and enjoyed:

Veteran's Coffee meetings, hunting, fishing, and visiting the family's home

in Reedsburg, WI. On August 13, 1966 he married Angela (neé DeBella) in

Deerfield, Ill.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Angela; three children: Randall;

David Koch of Libertyville, Ill., and Brent (Sheri) Koch of Antioch, Ill.;

daughter-in-law Jill Koch of Antioch, Ill.; eight grandchildren: Brent Koch

Jr., Anthony (Jolene) Koch, Adriana (Allen) Clayton, Dylan Koch, Angelina

(Cory) Wedge, Daniel, Jordan, and Ryan Koch; five great-grandchildren; a

brother James Koch of Tucson, Ariz., and many nieces, nephews, other

relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Milo was preceded in

death by two sons: Marc Koch and Rick Pearson, siblings: Irvella Judas and

Charlotte Simon, step-father Howard Kirkpatirck, and in-laws Nick and

Josephine DeBella.

A Celebration of Milo's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019,

at St. Mary's Lutheran Church 2001 80th St. Kenosha, WI 53143, with

visiting from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the church.

Interment with military honors will be at 2:30 p.m. in Highland Memorial

Park Cemetery, Libertyville, Ill. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church

are appreciated in Milo's memory.

