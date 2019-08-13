Milton A. Gross

1938 - 2019

Milton A. Gross, 81 years old of Kenosha, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Froedtert South – Kenosha Medical Center.

He was born July 25, 1938, in Kenosha, the son of the late Adolf and Dorothy Gross and remained a lifelong resident.

Milt worked as a machinist for American Motor Corp for 38 years before his retirement. His interests included hunting, golfing, cars, NASCAR, and the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include his wife, Rita (Germinaro); two children, Sheila (Tom) Johnston of Racine and Gary Gross of Racine; four stepchildren, Linda (Scott) Kumkoski of Kenosha, Alice Lee of Jackson, WI, Jennifer Stewart of Sarasota, FL, and John Lee of Kenosha; siblings, Adelphia (Bob) Scaman, Dorothy (George) Winkleman, Debbie (Steve) Kaman, Marilyn (Steve) Butowski, Edna Gross, Noreen (Bob) Horton, Theresa Gross, Bernard (Sally) Gross, and Brian (Karen) Gross; two grandchildren, Bailey and Ian; nine step grandchildren; six step great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Milt was preceded in death by a son, David Gross; and siblings, Arlene Neu, Werner Gross and Leon Gross.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14th at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 15th at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha.

