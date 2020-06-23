Mimi Ann (Martell) Anderson

1940-2020

Mimi Ann (Martell) Anderson, 80 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at An Innovative Care, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

She was born March 19, 1940, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of the late Arthur and Elizabeth (Schulz) Martell and remained a lifelong resident.

Mimi was a Girl Scout Leader and CB-er for many years. She could most often be found crocheting (she was a crocheting machine), reading a mystery novel, working a word search puzzle, playing cards, or watching one of her British movies. Mimi loved spending time with her family and friends as well. Mimi loved talking with everyone, as she never met a stranger.

Survivors include her three daughters, Robin (fiancé Chris Thompson) Merriman, Dorothy (Eugene) Jackson, and Mary (Charles) Fitzgerald; two foster sons, Barry Gibson and William (Debbie) Schopp; four grandchildren, George G. (Jacquelyn) German Jr., Robert (Tina) Fitzgerald, Autumn (Jim) McCune, and Ashley (fiancé Ryan Engel) Merriman; three great-grandchildren, Emerald German, Ava Kemen, and McKenzie McCune; two sisters, Gail Martell and Kay Keehnen; two sisters-in-law, Ann Martell and "Wally" Martell; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Mimi was preceded in death by her former husband, Robert Anderson; four brothers, Arthur Martell, Allen Martell, Richard Martell, and James Martell; and her stepmother, Kay Martell.

Mimi's family would like to extend their gratitude to the caregivers at An Innovative Care and Heartland Hospice, as well as Drs. William Jeranek, Michael Kreuger, Rade Milosevic, and Joshua Bloom.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, June 25th, 2020, at Proko Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. The family requests that ALL visitors wear masks. Interment will be held privately at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI.

