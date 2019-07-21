Mimma M. Ziccarelli

Mimma Maria Ziccarelli, 70 , of Kenosha, Wis., passed away surrounded with her family at her side on Friday, July 19, 2019.

She was born Aug. 26, 1948, in Marano Principato, Province of Cosenza, Italy the daughter of the late Domenico and Carmela (DeBartolo) Ruffolo. She spent her childhood in Italy, and at age 20, she moved to Kenosha where she remained a lifelong resident.

On Nov. 7, 1981, she married Silvio Ziccarelli in Kenosha, and he preceded her in death in 2002.

Mimma was a devout Catholic and was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish, Kenosha. She enjoyed sharing her traditional Italian meals with family and friends, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mimma was a member of the Italian American Club Ladies Auxiliary as well as various groups within her parish.

Survivors include her sons, Emilio (Krista) Ziccarelli, Steve (Erica) Ziccarelli, and Robert Ziccarelli, all of Kenosha; stepchildren, Joseph Ziccarelli, Pierino Jermonti, and Gina (Vince) Guzman; grandchildren, Anthony, Amelia, Marco, Alex, Eva, Veda, Mary, Salvatore, Melissa, and Vince; and a great-grandchild, Noah; siblings, Delfina Volpendesta, Angelina (Jim) Greco, and Patrizio (Patricia) Ruffolo.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mimma was preceded in death by an infant sister, Elena.

Mimma's family would like to extend their gratitude toward the caregivers of Right at Home and the staff at Hospice Alliance for their care and compassion, as well as her close family and friends that provided her the necessary love and care allowing her to be home over the last several months.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Proko Funeral Home. Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish, Kenosha. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

