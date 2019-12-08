Minerva Susan Simmons

Sunrise: 2.10.24 - Sunset 12.04.19

Minerva "Mickey" Simmons, 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in the arms of her daughter, Paula. Minerva was born on February 10, 1924 in Hilbert, Wisconsin, to the late Nickolas and Cyrilla (Thiel) Breit. At the age of 8, Minerva, along with her siblings Alvina and Ralph, lost their mother to pneumonia. For a short time, Minerva and her siblings were separated to live with different family members. Eventually, their father remarried, Irene Laffey, who lovingly raised them to adulthood.

Minerva was anxious to leave the small town to see what the rest of the world had to offer. In the early 1950s, she finally settled in Chicago, Illinois, where she met and married her loving husband, Morris L. Simmons. In 1966, with all of the turmoil and tension in the big city, Minerva and Morris relocated to Kenosha, WI, in order to give their daughter, Paula, a better and safer life.

Minerva was diverse in her work path, working as a Merchandiser at Montgomery Wards headquarters in Chicago, IL, stock clerk at Ladish-Tri-Clover (Kenosha) and punch press operator at Kenosha Metal Products.

Minerva was a devoted member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing cards on the computer and checking out her Facebook friends and family. Minerva enjoyed traveling abroad (Rio de Janiero, Bahamas, cruises), spending time at the Blise cottage "up North", and visiting local restaurants. Prior to breaking a hip in 2016, Minerva especially looked forward to "walking the treadmill" for an hour a day, under the watchful eye of her fur baby, Precious. Minerva was known as the "energizer bunny" because she was ferociously motivated to stay in shape, eat right and enjoy life.

Minerva is survived by her daughter, Paula (Bill) Blise of Kenosha, and grandchildren, Airielle (Scott) Hodges, Brogan (Mercedes), and Damon (Laura).

She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mickey Breit, nieces and nephews Sharon (Ken) Sheahan, Heidi (John ) School, Renee (Bob) Schulstad, Leann Maass, Becky (Doug) Krause, Nadine (Scott) Schroeder, Karen Fink, Denise (Robert) Schaefer, Guy (Kris) Breit, Rachel Janke, Scott Breit, Melissa (Randy) Wendt, Mike Cornette, Katrinka (Goram) House, and Dr. Adrian Laertes (Chandra) Goram, who, traveled or communicated from long distances, to unselfishly provide ongoing support to Minerva. She is also survived by (30) great nieces and nephews and (39) Great-great nieces/nephews.

Minerva was preceded in death by her parents, husband Morris, brother Ralph Breit, sister Alvina Busse; sister-in-law, Carrye Daisetta Simmons Goram, niece Connie Cornette, nephew Terry Breit and great niece Jennifer.

Mickey's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Priti Patel and her nurse Laura, the staff of Brookside Care Center, and the staff of Hospice Alliance, Inc. for their dedication and special care, affording her the opportunity to spend her last days in her own home.

To celebrate her life, a visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church (2224 – 30th Avenue) from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the church with interment to follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

