Misha Radovanovic
1955 - 2020
Misha Radovanovic 1955 - 2020 Misha Radovanovic, age 64 of Kenosha, passed on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence. Born in Kenosha on October 18, 1955, he was the son of the late Voja and Ingrid Radovanovic. He attended local schools. Misha was a talented carpenter and gifted artist. With his exceptional skills he created many unique and beautiful works of art. Misha had many friends. He had a special gift that would ease your worries away and he would turn your frown into a smile. He was an avid fisherman and camper. Most of all, Misha had an unsurpassed love for his granddaughter, Ruby. Misha will always be remembered by his daughter, Megan; his granddaughter, Ruby; his brother, Zarko (Deborah) Radovanovic; his sisters, Vera (Darryl) Kozak and Gudrun (Harvey) Dam; his nephews, Zeke (Karen Trujillo) Radovanovic and Nick (Samantha) Radovanovic; and his six nieces, Lisa Dam, Erica (Barry) Keating, Shelly (Todd) Bloom, Heidi (Dennis) Meier, Toni Dam and Christina Dam. Funeral services that will honor Misha's life will be held at a later date. Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101 www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

Published in Kenosha News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 10, 2020
TO a chidhood friend, i will miss the time we had growing uo.
john campolo
Friend
May 10, 2020
RIP Mesha
Dave
Family
May 10, 2020
He left his mark in many a heart. His memory will live on through his family and friends, and be forever with them. Rest In Peace Misha!!
Gary Carlino
Acquaintance
May 10, 2020
I would like to say that Misha was a good friend from high school and Beyond had a lot of good times with him he will be missed and he was a brother my heart goes out to the family members sincerely yours John kowal
John kowal
Friend
May 10, 2020
Love & Miss you Always Grampi Love your little Rooster-Rubie
Rubie Lawrence
Grandchild
May 9, 2020
condolences to the family r.i.p. old freind
ken schneider
