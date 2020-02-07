Moises Guerrero Sr.

March 3, 1972 - February 2, 2020

Moises Guerrero Sr., 47, passed away on February 2, 2020. He was a loving partner of Deon Frieri for 19 years.

Born in Naucalpan De Juarez, Mexico on March 3, 1972, son of Francisco Guerrero and Elizabeth Frausto Mercado. He will be remembered by many as a supportive father figure and fun loving friend who lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by partner, Deon Frieri and Children; Alicia Holliday (Anthony), Felicia Frieri-Gaines (Carlton), Mykal Guerrero, Samantha Hart, Moises Guerrero II, grandchildren; Isaiah, RJ, Estellia, Carter, Kingston, Jeremiah and Sapphira.

The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 4600 60th St. Visitation with Family will begin at 5:00 PM with service beginning at 6:00 followed by fellowship.