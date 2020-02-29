Muriel "Mert" M. Kloster

Muriel "Mert" M. Kloster, 92, formerly of Kenosha, late of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Parkview Gardens.

Celebration of Life for Mert will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 6:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Please see Sunday's paper and our website for a complete obituary.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

