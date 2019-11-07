Nancy A. Parise

Nancy A. Parise, age 80 of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, November 4, 2019, with her loving family by her side.

She is survived by her immediate family; including her loving husband, James Parise; and her caring children, James (Cassie) Parise, Mary Means and Robert Parise.

Funeral Services honoring Nancy's life will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, November 10, 2019 edition of the Kenosha News.

