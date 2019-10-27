Nancy A. Pynaker

Nancy A. Pynaker, 89, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.Nancy was born on March 21, 1930 in Kenosha to Arthur and Vera (Falk) Gemmell.She attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1947. Nancy married Andrew Pynaker on July 16th, 1948 at the Kenosha Christian Reformed Church, where the couple remained lifelong members.She spent the majority of her life tending to her family, always making sure they were taken care of and always fed, even if they were already full. Nancy enjoyed praying, knitting, and sewing, as well as feeding her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; her parents and her brother, Bruce Gemmell

Nancy is survived by five children, David (Paula) Pynaker of Apex, NC, Judy Gorter, Robert (Denise) Pynaker and Karen (Kenneth) Ade all of Kenosha and Pamela (Chris) Maurer of Waukesha; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Ann Brandes.

Funeral services for Nancy will be held at 11 a.m.. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Kenosha Christian Reformed Church (7506 – 25th Avenue) with interment to follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the mission of Haiti /Operation Outpour or Hospice Alliance would be greatly appreciated. To celebrate Nancy's life please wear something bright.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

Nancy A. Pynaker, 89, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.Nancy was born on March 21, 1930 in Kenosha to Arthur and Vera (Falk) Gemmell.She attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1947. Nancy married Andrew Pynaker on July 16th, 1948 at the Kenosha Christian Reformed Church, where the couple remained lifelong members.She spent the majority of her life tending to her family, always making sure they were taken care of and always fed, even if they were already full. Nancy enjoyed praying, knitting, and sewing, as well as feeding her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew; her parents and her brother, Bruce Gemmell

Nancy is survived by five children, David (Paula) Pynaker of Apex, NC, Judy Gorter, Robert (Denise) Pynaker and Karen (Kenneth) Ade all of Kenosha and Pamela (Chris) Maurer of Waukesha; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Ann Brandes.

Funeral services for Nancy will be held at 11 a.m.. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the Kenosha Christian Reformed Church (7506 – 25th Avenue) with interment to follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the mission of Haiti /Operation Outpour or Hospice Alliance would be greatly appreciated. To celebrate Nancy's life please wear something bright.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com