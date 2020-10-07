1/1
Nancy A. Wood
1945 - 2020
Nancy Wood, 75, of Kenosha passed away on Monday September 28, 2020 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa.

Nancy was born on May 11, 1945 in Green Bay, the daughter of the late Joseph & Elizabeth (Sadlon) Skuhra. She was educated in the schools of Green Bay, graduating from UW-Madison. Nancy married Thomas Wood on February 1, 1969 in Racine. Nancy was a teacher at Kenosha Unified School District for 30-years. She was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church where she served in many capacities including Sunday school superintendent and teacher. She also was a member of St. Mary's Friendly Center serving as a Board Member and adviser. Her hobbies included cheering for the Packers, traveling, playing Bridge, reading, and spending time with family & friends.

Survivors include her children, Sally (Jeff) Thompson of Arkansas, Timothy Wood of Kenosha; sisters, Judith (Fred) Whitemarsh of Madison, Linda (Jim) Kotoski of Cross Plains, WI; grandchildren, Amanda, Michelle, Steven, Madison, and Neveah; and great grandchildren - Todd, Emma, Lilly, Lucas, Liam and Lincoln. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas.

A visitation will be held on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 10-11:00 AM, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to St. Mary's Lutheran Church, 2001 80th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143 - Friendly Center or Endowment Foundation, or the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144.

Due to COVID-19, facemasks are required to enter and while inside the building.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Road

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1945



Published in Kenosha News on Oct. 7, 2020.
