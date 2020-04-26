Nancy B. Mittlestadt

June 20, 1946 - April 20, 2020

Nancy B. (Tudjan) Mittlestadt passed away unexpectedly on April 20th 2020, at the age of 73.

Nancy was born in Kenosha, WI on June 20th, 1946 to John and Florence (McLean) Tudjan. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1964.

She earned a vocational diploma in the Medical Assistant program at Gateway Technical College in 1988. She was a homemaker, raising two daughters and caring for many foster children throughout the years. Nancy enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time at their winter home in Lake Havasu City, AZ - she loved the desert and all of it's beauty. She loved her casino trips, and playing games on POGO where she formed many wonderful friendships. She was always up for a good card game with her friends and family. She had a passion for 50's music, especially the Everly Brothers. Nancy was an amazing cook, known for her desserts. She always said "If you leave my house hungry, it's your own fault". Nancy was a lung cancer survivor, having fought hard over four years.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Frank Tudjan, sisters in law Colleen Vukmir, Audrey (Mittlestadt) Henry, Barbara (Mittlestadt) Danburg, and nephews Dean and Dale Tudjan, and Milutin Vukmir.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Glenn Mittlestadt, her daughters Tiffany (Walter) Fenn, Heather (Paul) Johnson, her grandchildren Delana and Andrew Johnson, Madison Miller Fenn, and Kody and Brady Fenn. She is also survived by her brother Marco (Sue) Tudjan, sister in law Beverly (Marvin) Thatcher, nephews and nieces Robert (Elaine) McNamara, Joe McNamara, Jeff (Sandy) Thatcher, Dean (Jennifer) Thatcher, Tina (Mark) Buneta, Jay (Angie) Larson, Shelly (Douglas) Knight, and Jonathon Tudjan. Nancy will be dearly missed by her special cousins Debra Gorra Barash and Norma Skillet, and her best friend Sharon Schutz. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

"A ring is round and never ends and so is my love for you-"