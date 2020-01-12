Nancy E. Reindl

1933-2020

Nancy E. Reindl, age 86, of Kenosha passed away on January 10, 2020.

She was born on December 6, 1933 in Madison, WI to Oscar and Myrtle Klongland. She met her future husband, John Reindl, while roller skating in Madison, WI and they married on June 17, 1952 before moving to Alaska so John could serve his country in the U.S. Army. In 1962, Nancy and her family moved to the Racine/Kenosha area, a place she would call home for the next 50+ years.

Nancy was active in the Catholic church serving in a variety of roles including choir member, librarian, altar society, cub scout leader, among other volunteer roles. She was also a member of the Parish Board, Vice President, and President at St. Sebastian's Catholic church in Sturtevant.

Among Nancy's many talents was her mastery of crafts including painting, sewing, and wood carving. Nancy was a world class wood carver and her hand-carved ducks and wild birds won numerous ribbons and awards. Nancy was a founding member of the Racine Carving club and the recipient of their lifetime member award. In her spare time, Nancy loved to roller skate, golf, bowl, and play a variety of musical instruments. Nancy was an avid traveler and, during her lifetime, she visited all fifty states and 22 countries. When she wasn't traveling, Nancy loved spending time with her family, particularly, her grandchildren.

Preceding Nancy in death were her father and mother, Oscar and Myrtle, her brother Richard Klongland, her sister Joyce Barnett, and her husband John.

Nancy is survived by her children Timothy (Karen), Daniel (Beatrice), Deanna (John) Haycraft, Tammera Naegeli (Michael Rispin), and Douglas (Renee); eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Donald (Judy) Klongland, Judy Jungenberg, Kathy (Mike) Stitch, sister-in-law Beverly Klongland, and brother-in-law James Barnett.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Home Inspired Senior Living in Somers, WI for their loving care and support during Nancy's stay.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 15, 2020 from 10:30 am-12:30 pm at St. Lucy Catholic Church (3101 Drexel Ave. Racine, WI) and a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following at 12:30 pm.

No flowers please. Memorials can be made to: or The Ehlers-Danlos Society.

