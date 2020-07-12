Nancy Evans

January 25, 1950 - July 3, 2020

Nancy Evans, 70, passed away on July 3, 2020 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Kenosha on January 25, 1950, she was the daughter of John and Anna (Heyden) Robinson.

Nancy graduated from Tremper High School in Kenosha and obtained her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. She waitressed at Hobnob in Kenosha and Gatsby's in Racine, was employed at J. I. Case Corporation in Racine for 19 years, and most recently enjoyed her part-time job working for Walmart in Myrtle Beach and Kenosha for over 15 years.

She enjoyed over 13 years of warm weather living in Myrtle Beach, SC before moving back to Kenosha in 2017.

Nancy was a very active and young 70 years and loved playing golf, winning (although more losing occurred) at the casino, trivia nights at Charcoal Grill, attending foreign film series at UW-Parkside and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her two sons, Ryan Kerner and Jay (Tiana) Kerner; her two step-daughters, Peggy Rouse and Anita (Roger) Giardino; her five sisters, Barbara (Lee) Hazlett, Cindy Robinson, Mary (Tom) Brass, Debbie (Don) Cox and Lisa Robinson; and her brother, Matthew Robinson.

Nancy was proceeded in death by her parents, John and Anna Robinson; her brother, David Robinson; her husband, Joseph Evans; and her son, Paul Kerner.

Funeral services honoring Nancy's life will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to: Hospice Alliance Inc./Hospice House, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice House for the care given to Nancy.

