Nancy Gail Jeffers

March 21, 1935 - December 7, 2019

Nancy Gail Jeffers, 84 years old Wildwood, IL passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical, Libertyville, IL. She was born March 21, 1935 in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Patrick and Irmgard (nèe Koesser) Knapp. On June 1, 1958, Nancy married Edward H. Jeffers and he preceded her in death. Nancy was a caring nurse for over 40 years working both at St. Therese in Waukegan and Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. She was a loving mother and devoted grandmother and was always giving of her time and love to all she met.

Nancy is survived by her children, Daniel (Laurie) Jeffers and Susan (James) Wilson; her grandchildren, Daniel (Molly) Jeffers, Corey (Amanda) Jeffers, Joseph Wilson, Jeffrey Wilson, and Jessica Jeffers; her two great-grandchildren, Emma and Ethan Jeffers; her siblings, Sally Kratowicz and Patrick (Jeanne) Knapp; daughter-in-law, Beth Jeffers; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and her husband, Edward, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Jeffers; stepmother, Isabel Knapp; and brother-in-law, Ernest Kratowicz.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 15000 West Wadsworth Rd. Wadsworth, IL 60083. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12.30 p.m. at the church. Interment will immediately follow in Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. For additional information, please call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste. 550 Chicago, IL 60631. Please sign the online guestbook for Nancy at www.strangfh.com.